Kyiv reports 'intensified' combat as Putin says counteroffensive failing

Ukraine has admitted difficult battles and called on allies to provide more weapons
KYIV — Ukraine on Sunday said fighting had "intensified" on the eastern front as Russian President Vladimir Putin deemed Kyiv's counteroffensive a failure.
Putin is yet to decide if Russia will renew the grain deal -- expiring late Monday -- that allowed the resumption of Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea, temporarily halted when the invasion began in February 2022.
"The situation has somewhat intensified in the east," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said.