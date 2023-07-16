Kyiv reports 'intensified' combat as Putin says counteroffensive failing

Trump referred to the so-called "perfect phone call" pressuring Zelenskyy to find dirt on Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election.

"I know Zelenskyy very well. I felt he was very honorable because when they asked him about the perfect phone call that I made. He said it was indeed. But he said it was, he didn't even know what they were talking about," Trump said of his first impeachment.

"Well, that's not going to be enough for Putin to stop bombing," Bartiromo interrupted.

"No, no, no, no," Trump replied. "I'm not saying that. What I'm saying is that I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better, and I had a good relationship very good with both of them."

Trump said he would tell both leaders they had to make a deal to end the war.

"I will have the deal done in one day now," he insisted.

Watch the video below from Fox News.