On Saturday fifty more migrants from Texas arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C. The buses made the long drive from Texas carrying asylum seekers from Venezuela.
Here's a look at what Vice President Harris had to say to VICE News on Sunday regarding Governor Abbott and Desantis’ handling of the migrants:
VP Harris calls out Abbott’s ‘dereliction of duty’ after migrants bussed to her doorstep | RawStory.TVVP Harris calls out Abbott’s ‘dereliction of duty’ after migrants bussed to her doorstep | RawStory.TV
Following their election win in 2020, Harris was charged by President Joe Biden to address border issues in the country. Abbott's recent efforts prove to show his dissatisfaction with the president's decision and her performance thus far in handling the influx of migrants at the southern border. So far, more than 10,000 migrants have been sent from Texas to Washington, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts.
Democratic nominee for Florida governor Charlie Crist is attacking Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his part in transporting the asylum seekers, saying it’s a violation of the Christian faith.
Crist, who recently resigned his U.S. House seat to focus on the tight campaign full-time, in a new ad cites a Biblical verse to support his claim.
“My faith teaches me that we’re all children of God. That ‘whoever oppresses a poor man insults his Maker, but he who is generous to the needy honors him,'” Crist, citing Proverbs 14:31, says in his new campaign video.
“That is lost on Ron DeSantis. For him, it’s always putting politics over people’s lives, lying to migrant children to lure them onto a plane to God knows where.”
Attorneys and legal exerts, and at least one Massachusetts criminal and immigration lawyer, say DeSantis and Abbott may have opened themselves up to charges of kidnapping. The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney is conferring with DOJ officials over their actions.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter urging DOJ open an investigation into DeSantis sending migrants across state lines, reportedly under false pretenses. Newsom suggested kidnapping and RICO charges be considered.
Federal authorities are expected to record more than 2 million migrant apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022, a figure that will set an all-time high, according to Customs and Border Protection data. The statistic includes a significant number of repeat border crossings, as well as nearly 1 million rapid expulsions of migrants who were not allowed to stay in the U.S., the data show.