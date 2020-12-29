Wall Street Journal warns Trump's push for $2,000 stimulus checks will cost GOP the Senate

With all eyes on the Senate as senators determine the fate of $2,000 direct payments to American workers, the Wall Street Journal is warning that the vote could cost Republicans the Senate.

The publication's editorial board notes how President Donald Trump's push for increased stimulus payments has placed Republicans in an awkward position. "Senate Republicans oppose the $2,000 for these sound reasons, but Mr. Trump has put them in a political spot. Democrats immediately joined Mr. Trump's call for the $2,000, and on Monday they passed the larger amount through the House, 275-134," the WSJ editorial board wrote.

The editorial board went on to note the consequences awaiting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), emphasizing the vote could impact the future of the Senate with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler's (R-GA) seats on the line in the upcoming Georgia runoff.

"That leaves Mr. McConnell with a tough call of barring a vote as Democrats bang away in TV ads in Georgia against GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler," the editorial writes. "Or he can hold a vote, which would split the GOP caucus and upset fiscally conservative voters."

So why did Trump suddenly jump ship to express support for higher stimulus payments? Having lost the presidential election, Trump has spent the last several weeks attacking those he believes have betrayed him, including McConnell and Senate Minority Leader John Thune (R-SD). The angered president has also accused the Republican Party of failing to actively participate in his post-election battle to overturn the election."

By all accounts Mr. Trump is angry about his election defeat, and he is lashing out at anyone who won't indulge his hopeless campaign to overturn it. ... Mr. Trump's narcissism isn't news. But if Republicans lose the two Georgia seats and their majority, Republicans across the country should know to thank Mr. Trump for their 2021 tax increase."