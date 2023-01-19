‘War has begun’: Ex-NOM spokesperson Carrie Prejean lashes out over Miss Universe being owned by trans woman

Former beauty queen turned anti-LGBTQ activist Carrie Prejean is back, and declaring that the Miss Universe Pageant now being owned by a transgender women is a declaration of "war."

In 2009, Miss California, Carrie Prejean, gained national attention for her response to a question by a gay blogger at the Miss USA Pageant about same-sex marriage.

What followed were repeated efforts to capitalize on her anti-LGBTQ fame, including a short stint as a spokesperson for NOM, the National Organization For Marriage, an anti-LGBTQ organization that aggressively attempted to prevent same-sex couples from gaining the legal right to marriage.

(That group to this day, according to its website, is chaired by John Eastman, the now-infamous attorney and author of Donald Trump's "coup memo," which promoted the false claim that Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to count certain state electors in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair presidential election.)

NOM, in a secret strategy memo, called for the organization to use "glamorous non-cognitive elites" to promote the belief that LGBTQ people should be denied the same rights to marriage as different-sex couples. Prejean apparently was one of those the anti-LGBTQ organization used for that purpose, as NCRM reported.

Her time in the spotlight did not end there. In addition to a lawsuit against the Miss USA pageant, in 2009, Radar reported, "There are 30 nude photos and eight sex tapes of former Miss California Carrie Prejean, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively."

Calling it "the most shocking turn yet in a scandal that has continued to follow the woman whose anti-gay marriage stance led to a national controversy and pitted her against pageant organizers," Radar added: "Stripped of her crown, Prejean sued the Miss California USA pageant but reportedly settled after the sex tape surfaced. She called the sex tape the biggest mistake of her life."

Months earlier, Huffpost reported that Prejean had given "a rambling speech" at "the Family Research Council's 'Values Voters Summit' in which she repeatedly invoked God, saying her answer on gay marriage during the Miss USA pageant 'was a moment to stick up for Him and for the truth.'"

"She also said without a hint of irony: 'I'm not really into politics, at least I wasn't at the time. But now I have a new outlook on this. And I am disgusted at the way some people can be so intolerant. It disgusts me.'" Prejean, now Carrie Prejean Boller after her marriage to the NFL's Kyle Boller, remade herself into an anti-mask MAGA activist.