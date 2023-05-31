Warning labels to be printed directly on individual cigarettes in Canada
This image, provided by Health Canada, shows warnings that will be printed on individual cigarettes. - Health Canada/TNS

Warnings about the dangers of smoking will be printed directly on cigarettes themselves in Canada in what is believed to be a world first. Smokers will literally have warnings like “Cigarettes cause cancer” and “Poison in every puff” spelled out beneath their noses every time they take a drag, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Other warnings printed on cigarettes north of the U.S. border will read “Cigarettes damage your organs” and “Tobacco smoke harms children” when the federal mandate is imposed on king-size cigarettes Aug. 1. Makers of regular-size cigarettes have u...