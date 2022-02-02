Washington Football Team reveals new name and it’s no surprise
Members of Washington D.C.'s National Football League team. Image by Keith Allison via Flickr Creative Commons.

The football team from Washington will finally be called something more original than the Washington Football Team. It will be the Washington Commanders, an appropriate nod to the commander in chief of the United States, who lives nearby. “As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” owner Dan Snyder said. The team made the announcement on the “Today” show Wednesday morning but it was not as much of a surprise as it could have been. Following a slip of the...