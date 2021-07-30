Washington State Patrol's toxicology lab ran tests in office contaminated by meth, possibly jeopardizing thousands of cases
Alan Berner/Digital/TNS

SEATTLE — Behind the locked doors of a third-floor office in South Seattle, countertop instruments filled with dozens of tiny vials feed data to nearby monitors while performing scores of tests each day in pursuit of justice. The Washington State Patrol Toxicology Laboratory's sensitive drug-testing equipment analyzes blood samples taken from people across this state and others. The tests detect the slightest traces of chemical compounds and can help make or break an impaired-driving case, show if a rape victim was drugged or determine whether substances played a role in someone's death. But i...