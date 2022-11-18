Watch the full press conference: Merrick Garland announces special counsel to probe Trump

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that naming a special counsel to investigate Donald Trump is in the public interest because the ex-president has declared himself a candidate for the White House in 2024.

"Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election and the sitting president's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said.

