Watch: Democrat delivers fiery rebuke to House Republicans trying to deprive veterans of abortion rights

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan, blasted congressional Republicans on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday, accusing them of turning a basic, bipartisan bill to help the nation's veterans into "a cold heartless, violent" referendum on the right to abortion.

“In terms of making decisions on behalf of women, if you want to take a veterans' bill and make it about abortion, then let’s do it,” Slotkin dared her Republican colleagues. “What you are saying – and you’re saying in front of the American people – is that you believe a veteran who has been raped, who was the victim of incest, or who is having a dangerous miscarriage, does not deserve access to abortion.”

Slotkin was referring to the Solid Start Act, her legislation designed to help veterans transition into civilian society. Republicans tried to block the bill after learning it includes a "requirement that the Department of Veterans Affairs provide female veterans with information 'tailored to their specific health care' needs, which would adhere to a new VA policy providing abortion access for women vets who are victims of rape, incest or whose life is jeopardized," HuffPost reports.

“If you can’t state it, then be clear you believe in no exceptions for women — a cold heartless, violent approach to women’s health,” said Slotkin, whose stepdaughter is a female Army officer. “You want to ban all abortions. That is your goal. Many of you have been open about that, and if you flip the House, we know that you will put forward a full ban on all abortion for all states.”

Slotkin, a military spouse and military step mother, is correct. House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's plan for Republicans to take back control of the House, his Newt Gingrich-endorsed "Commitment to America" says it very clearly. In the section called "Preserve Our Constitutional Freedoms," he says Republicans will "protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers."

But GOP opposition to the abortion provisions in the veterans' bill is even more extreme than McCarthy's message – and does not protect the life of the mother.

“We are all, on this floor, elected officials and not medical professionals,” Slotkin added in her more-then two-minute rebuke. “If it was your wife, your daughter who was suffering through a miscarriage, are you going to tell her she can’t until her fever gets high enough and until she’s bleeding harder?”

“If that’s what you want for veterans, shame on you! Shame on you!”

Watch below or at this link.