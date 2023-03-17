Watch: Fox News anchor tells viewers Trump could be handcuffed if indicted

Fox Corp. anchor John Roberts told viewers Friday afternoon that if Donald Trump is indicted he might be handcuffed.

Discussing reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has requested a “meeting with law enforcement ahead of a potential Trump indictment,” Roberts said, “to discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean that they are anticipating an indictment next week.”

Roberts appears to report the decision to handcuff the former president or not would be up to the Secret Service.

“Same sources familiar with the planning said they will go over security preparations in and around the courthouse in lower Manhattan. Secret Service will take the lead in what they will allow or will not allow, the source cautioned, mentioning for instance, that the decision to handcuff the president, the former president, or not, they will set the tone and will escort him into the courtroom.”

Bragg’s Office has been investigating Trump’s $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, which could fall under a number of legal categories, including falsification of business records and unlawful campaign contributions, among others.

Without even knowing what charges Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg might bring to indict Trump, if he even decides to charge the ex-president, Roberts claimed: “This was a misdemeanor in New York that Alvin Bragg has decided to elevate to a felony while at the same time downgrading other felonies to misdemeanors. So we’ll be watching this to see how it all unfold to get more information as it comes in.”

The New York Times last week reported, “In New York, falsifying business records can amount to a crime, albeit a misdemeanor. To elevate the crime to a felony charge, Mr. Bragg’s prosecutors must show that Mr. Trump’s ‘intent to defraud’ included an intent to commit or conceal a second crime.”

“In this case,” The Times explained, “that second crime could be a violation of New York State election law. While hush money is not inherently illegal, the prosecutors could argue that the $130,000 payout effectively became an improper donation to Mr. Trump’s campaign, under the theory that it benefited his candidacy because it silenced Ms. Daniels.”

Earlier Friday NBC News reported that five local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were meeting to coordinate plans if Trump is indicted.



