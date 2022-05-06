Watch HBO’s new trailer for 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon'

By Carl Caminetti On Thursday, May 5, HBO got fans of its breakthrough fantasy epic Game of Thrones looking forward to the end of August with the release of a new trailer for the network’s forthcoming prequel House of the Dragon. Though HBO previously dropped a teaser for the show back in October, the fresh look at Westeros offers more details about what to expect from the spinoff series when it premieres on August 21. With each episode estimated to cost around $20 million, House of the Dragon has big boots to fill if it hopes to live up to GoT, which won 59 Emmys over eight seasons before wra...