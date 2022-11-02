Watch live: Biden delivers major address on rising political violence and threats to democracy
President Joe Biden will deliver a major address Wednesday evening on rising political violence and threats to democracy, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where insurrectionists incited by Donald Trump attempted to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election.

The speech comes just days after the husband of the Speaker of the House was bludgeoned with a hammer in what prosecutors are calling a “near-fatal” attack, by a suspect who trafficked in far right wing conspiracy theories. He has admitted to wanting to “break” Speaker Pelosi’s “kneecaps,” and had a list of state and local officials and their family members he wanted to target as well.

President Biden’s speech also comes less than one week before the midterm elections, during heavy early voting, as literally hundreds of Republican election deniers are running for office in 48 out of 50 states.

President Biden will speak from the Columbus Club in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

The speech is slated to begin at 7 PM ET.

