Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz thinks voters going to the polls should be able to carry guns to protect themselves from "intimidation." The Florida Republican repeatedly delivered extreme opposition to legislation the House Judiciary Committee debated on Thursday, with every Republican opposing the "Protecting Our Kids Act."

The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase certain firearms from 18 to 21, require firearms to be stored in a lockbox or other safe storage, and help prevent gun trafficking.

In response to an amendment proposed by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, as The Hill reported, Gaetz casually declared:

“I sort of like Massie’s legislation that maybe everyone who’s a voter or on their way to vote ought to have the opportunity to carry a firearm to ensure that they’re not subject to any intimidation.”

Watch (clip begins at the 3:07 mark):

