Watch: Rachel Maddow breaks down what Trumpworld's FBI lawsuit really means

As former President Donald Trump’s legal team attempts to push back against the U.S. Department of Justice's classified documents investigation, HuffPost noted on Tuesday that MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday, August 29 put forth an explanation about what Trump's latest tactic really means.

Last week, Trump World submitted a request for the appointment of a special master to examine the documents retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago estate by Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents.

While the move may seem like a relatively common action, Maddow realized that Trump’s team is using it for a different reason: to slow down the DOJ's probe.

According to the retiring MSNBC host, the request may have been made “to delay the Justice Department in its ability to use the documents that they took from Mar-a-Lago as part of their ongoing criminal investigation. They’re trying to delay it and make it more complicated.”

Maddow also emphasized the subsequent result of that request – that the Justice Department must now wait for a judge to lay out the requirements that must be adhered to during the document review.

"This can be made to seem more complicated than that,” she said. “But that is really what it boils down to. The Trump side wants to make it more slow and complicated for prosecutors to use the materials they seized. The DOJ doesn’t want that.”

Maddow's remarks come as the former president faces multiple investigations in states across the country.

In addition to the Justice Department's investigation into the highly-sensitive documents removed from the White House, Trump is also at the center of investigations in Georgia and New York.

Georgia's investigation stems from his attempt to overturn the presidential election. Prosecutors in New York are targeting the Trump Organization.

Watch Maddow's segment below.