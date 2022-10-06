Watch: 'They're trying to destroy America' Herschel Walker rebukes democrats destruction

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempted to explain the allegation that he paid for the abortion of one of his children’s mothers in a series of interviews but a litany of questions still remains.

Watch Walker's discussion with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News this week:

Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast has reported that Walker, a staunch Republican and opponent of abortion, paid for the 2009 abortion of a woman he was in a relationship with, the same year he had an out-of-wedlock child with a separate woman.



Walker denied the report and said he didn’t know the woman, but a follow-up report from the Daily Beast alleged that the woman is the mother of one of Walker’s children.

Earlier this summer, Walker acknowledged the existence of three children he hadn’t previously discussed publicly after a prior report from the Daily Beast, which alleged Walker lied to his own campaign staff about their existence.

Walker promised in the hours after the initial report to sue the news outlet, but has not followed up with an announcement that he has done so.

The allegations, along with statements from Walker’s adult son blasting his father as a liar, have thrown one of the nation’s most important Senate contests off balance. Walker is locked in a tight race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, with the outcome potentially determining which party controls the Senate for the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.

Despite everything, national Republicans are sticking with the Georgia Senate candidate.



“Republicans stand with him,” Senator Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told The New York Times .