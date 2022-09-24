Watch: Founder of Gab Andrew Torba warns GOP to not ‘disavow or condemn us’ because ‘Christian nationalists are the Republican party’

Far right wing extremist, Christian nationalist, antisemite Andrew Torba, the founder of Gab, the social media platform that is popular with white supremacists, is telling the Republican Party that "80 percent" of its base is Christian nationalists, and warns them to not "condemn" or "disavow" them.

Torba has ties to far right Christian nationalist Doug Mastriano, the Republican party's nominee for governor of Pennsylvania. Torba has also "endorsed" Arizona GOP secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem, an election-denier and member of the far-right antigovernment group Oath Keepers, and election-denying Arizona GOP state Senator Wendy Rogers.

"We have the numbers, we are the majority. And we are done being the footstool. We are going to wake up the body of Christ in this country. And we're going to do something about you castrating our children, about you sexually indoctrinating them in the schools, about, you know, taking over our culture and taking over our government and sending all of our money to foreign countries and allowing our border to be invaded," he says in video published by Right Wing Watch.

Gab is home to QAnon and "great replacement" conspiracy theorists, Trump supporters, MAGA and ultra MAGA extremists, white Christian nationalists, white supremacists, antisemites, and anti-LGBTQ extremists.

"We're done," Torba continues in his rant.

"We're done with it, and we're going to step up and we're going to rebuild this fallen and corrupt society from scratch, just as Christians have done many times before. And yes, we absolutely are going to get involved in public discourse and in politics, and you're not going to shut us up," Torba declared.

"And it's a message to the Republican party too that they are not to disavow us," he warned. "They are not to condemn us, because we are 80% of the Republican Party. Christian nationalists are the Republican Party, and they're going to start doing the will of God," he says, appearing to order the Republican Party to meet his demands.

"And they're going to start, you know, supporting biblical policies, and they're going to start, you know, fighting back against this and not being complacent or they're going to get out of the way and we're going to go in there and we're going to do it ourselves. Those are their two choices."

Torba has appeared on Tony Perkins' Washington Watch show. Perkins is the longtime head of the Family Research Council, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.

Last week Jewish Insider reported on an "obscure new book calling for the construction of 'a parallel Christian society' to replace 'the failed secular state'" that seemed to be "performing surprisingly well on Amazon."

That book, Christian Nationalism: A Biblical Guide for Taking Dominion and Discipling Nations, was written by Torba.

Last month the House Committee on Oversight sent Torba a letter "regarding your company’s response to the surge of online threats against law enforcement following the execution of a court-authorized search warrant by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club."

"We are concerned that reckless statements by the former President and Republican Members of Congress have unleashed a flood of violent threats on social media that have already led to at least one death and pose a danger to law enforcement officers across the United States. We urge you to take immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement that appear on your company’s platforms," the letter reads.

But that letter also said, "On August 15, a Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with making threats of violence against FBI personnel. He wrote on the social media platform Gab, 'If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die.' He also wrote, 'Every single piece of shit who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their fucking toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU.'"

Watch below or at this link: