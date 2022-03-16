WATCH: Zelenskyy earns bipartisan standing ovation from Congress as he asks Biden to be ‘the leader of peace’

"I would like to stress the crucial issue that must be in the forefront of all discussions of this terrible tragedy: We must find a way to bring this war to an end before it escalates, possibly to utter devastation of Ukraine and unimaginable catastrophe beyond," Chomsky said. "The only way is a negotiated settlement. Like it or not, this must provide some kind of escape hatch for Putin, or the worst will happen. Not victory, but an escape hatch. These concerns must be uppermost in our minds."



Chomsky faulted elected officials and media figures who are urging Ukrainians to keep fighting, although western governments have ruled out sending troops to help, and he can only guess about their motives for allowing the human suffering and destruction to continue.

"We can only speculate about the reasons for U.S.-U.K. total concentration on warlike and punitive measures, and refusal to join in the one sensible approach to ending the tragedy," Chomsky said. "Perhaps it is based on hope for regime change [in Russia]. If so, it is both criminal and foolish. Criminal because it perpetuates the vicious war and cuts off hope for ending the horrors, foolish because it is quite likely that if [Vladimir] Putin is overthrown someone even worse will take over. That has been a consistent pattern in elimination of leadership in criminal organizations for many years."

It's also possible the U.S. government is hoping the conflict will enhance American influence over Europe, Chomsky said.

"Another possibility is that Washington is satisfied with how the conflict is proceeding," he said. "As we have discussed, in his criminal foolishness, Putin provided Washington with an enormous gift: firmly establishing the U.S.-run Atlanticist framework for Europe and cutting off the option of an independent 'European common home,' a long-standing issue in world affairs as far back as the origin of the Cold War."

"I personally am reluctant to go as far as the highly knowledgeable sources we discussed earlier who conclude that Washington planned this outcome, but it’s clear enough that it has eventuated," Chomsky said, "and, possibly, Washington planners see no reason to act to change what is underway."