WATCH: Zelenskyy earns bipartisan standing ovation from Congress as he asks Biden to be ‘the leader of peace’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing ovation from Congress (Screen Grab)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earned a bipartisan standing ovation Wednesday morning from Congress as he implored President Joe Biden, in English, for help to defeat Russia in Putin's illegal war against his country.
“As the leader of my nation I'm addressing President Biden, You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation," Zelenskyy said. "I wish for you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."