Water woes are biggest worry for Californians as drought drags on
Looking north at the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County, California, on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. - Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS

As the drought punishing California drags on, water is a top — and growing — worry for residents of the parched state, outpacing wildfires and climate change, according to a new poll about environmental issues. With reservoirs and snowpack shrinking, Californians listed the state’s water supply as their No. 1 environmental worry, with 68% of adults saying it’s a big problem — up from 63% a year ago. But while most have water on their minds, fewer than half said they have done a lot to reduce their water use, and 16% say they have done nothing. At the same time, people are pointing fingers at t...