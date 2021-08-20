‘We don’t exist’: In Haiti’s isolated villages, there’s fear help may never come
A woman distributes salt in Baie des Moustiques, Port de Paix, Haiti, on April 3, 2014 [AFP]

MARCELINE, Haiti — From Chardonnieres and Port-à-Pimentt on the southern coast to Marceline on the western outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti’s remote outposts have been hard hit by the 7.2 magnitude tremor over the weekend — and many are feeling as if they’ve been forgotten. “People are suffering,” said Edy Jean, 49. “Even if you see people here, it’s just their skin that’s there. “There is no more life,” he added. “There are still people trapped in the woods and underneath the rubble and they can’t get them. They cannot say the amount of lives that have been lost.” Five days after the earthquake,...