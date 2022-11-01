Atlanta pastor goes viral with blistering sermon condemning Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker, who has lived in Texas for years, registered to vote in Georgia on Aug. 17. - Handout/Getty Images North America/TNS

An Atlanta-area pastor recently attempted to appeal to his congregation by expressing his concerns about Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

On Sunday, October 30, Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church delivered a blistering sermon warning voters about the Trump-endorsed candidate.

He made his disdain quite clear saying, “In 2022, we don’t need a Walker, we need a runner,” Bryant declared.

READ MORE: 'I'm not that smart': Herschel Walker sets low expectations ahead of debate with Raphael Warnock

He went on to explain why a candidate like Walker isn’t good for the state of Georgia, and highlighted the qualities American voters should be looking for in political candidates.

“We need somebody who’s going to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6, we need someone who going to run and push for the cancellation of student loan debts, we need someone who’s going to run and make the former president respond to a subpoena,” he continued.

“We don’t need a walker,” he reiterated, adding, “we need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding knowing your labor is not in vain.”

A clip of the fiery sermon is now circulating on social media and has received more than 6 million views.

READ MORE: 'Not a prop': Herschel Walker flashes new 'honorary' police badge presented to him at a Golden Corral

Bryant’s remarks come amid new reports and pol projections that suggest Walker is closing the gap with his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), the Democratic incumbent who is also a local pastor in Atlanta.

Per HuffPost: “Walker is reportedly inching ahead in the polls against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, despite allegations that Walker, who is running on an anti-abortion agenda, in the past paid for two women to terminate their pregnancies. Walker denies the claims.”

Watch the video below or at this link.