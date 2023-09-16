'We want Trump!' FL GOP backs the ex-president over DeSantis by nixing loyalty pledge
Donald Trump (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

Orlando, Florida Republicans voted to nix a mandatory loyalty pledge Friday, officially agreeing to back ex-President Donald Trump over his rival and the Sunshine State's governor, Ron DeSantis, Orlando Sentinel reports.

"That's what the majority of people wanted," Tom Rivers, a state GOP committeeman said, according to the report. "We could hear them shouting from outside. Most of the people from my county were for it."

Per Orlando Sentinel, "Just before the vote was held behind closed doors at the Rosen Centre, supporters chanted, 'We want Trump!' and sang 'God Bless America.' Many had been removed from the room before the vote."

According to ex-state GOP chair Joe Gruters, "the state party's decision in May to add the loyalty pledge for candidates as a requirement to appear on the March presidential primary ballot violated the national GOP’s rules barring changes to the nominating process within two years of an election."

Vice chair of the Polk County GOP Allen Goldstein told the news outlet that "he disagreed with any rule that would keep candidates off the ballot," Orlando Sentinel notes.

"He's got a lot of support here," Goldstein emphasized. "I also love Ron DeSantis. … I think one day he's going to be probably one of the best presidents we have, [but] I do feel that he's running too early right now."

Orlando Sentinel's full report is available at this link.

