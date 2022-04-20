Weeks before stabbing, Missouri student fought teen accused in his death, loved ones say
Kansas City police outside Northeast Middle School on April 12, 2022. - Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks before Manuel Guzman was fatally stabbed at Northeast Middle School, he was involved in a fight with the boy charged with murdering him, friends and family told The Kansas City Star. A Northeast parent shared with The Star what she said was a video of the earlier fight. The video shows two boys punching each other. They are both dressed in black clothing, and it is difficult to discern which teen is which. At one point, one boy picks up the other and throws him to the ground. He gets on top of the other boy, who is lying on his back on the grass, and repeatedly punches...