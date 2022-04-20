Weeks before stabbing, Missouri student fought teen accused in his death, loved ones say

The Trevor Project also runs a suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth that goes 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Libs of TikTok was exposed as being run by Chaya Raichik, who listed her own name on the domain registration, which is publicly available information. The account targets liberals, LGBTQ people and teachers, alleging that they are pedophiles.

"I'm going to keep saying it," said Rothschild. "The grooming panic is quickly heading either toward a vulnerable young person taking their own life, or someone being murdered. Might be a Disney employee, might be a teacher, might be an LGBTQ parent. But it's coming."

Florida's House and Senate are scheduled to vote Wednesday over whether to strip Disney of the tax benefits the state had given them over the past decades to help them build the massive Disney World park.

"Of course, this will not end the panic," Rothschild continued. "The people responsible for creating and monetizing it will simply pretend that the victim was actually the perpetrator of some unknown grooming crime, and deserved what they got - which they, of course, had nothing to do with."

He explained that you can't go on the Fox Network and say "we're trying to get people killed." So, instead, they're going on television to claim "we're trying to save children, and if someone trying to save children happens to kill someone trying to hurt children, then is that wrong?"



"Then when someone does kill a Disney employee or gay teacher, the right-wing infotainment machine will make sure they're seen as a hero doing what they had to do, funnel cash to their legal defense fund, and give them plenty of airtime. See Rittenhouse, Kyle," he closed.

