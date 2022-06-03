‘We’ll start the impeachment of Biden’: Top Trump aide Peter Navarro goes on rant promising to ‘lead the charge’
Peter Navarro (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Top Trump White House aide Peter Navarro went on a lengthy rant on MSNBC Thursday evening, promising among other acts to impeach President Joe Biden if the GOP or Donald Trump take back power.

"You bet your ass that I will lead the charge," Navarro said on live television if Republicans take power. "I will take [Congressmen] Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, and Nancy Pelosi and [Elaine] Luria and all of those clowns and kangaroos, I'll take Biden and every single staff member in there –"

Confused, MSNBC's Ari Melber interjected: "And do what?"

"We'll put them with subpoenas, and we'll start with the impeachment of Biden. For what? Ukraine, the southern border, all manner of things."

Navarro recently admitted the FBI served him with a grand jury subpoena. He has responded by filing a lawsuit, making the draft of that lawsuit public, representing himself, and now appearing once again on MSNBC. Navarro months ago in another MSNBC appearance appeared to describe a coup, according to MSNBC's Ari Melber.

Navarro has been described as a conspiracy theorist but he also has promoted the "Big Lie," falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Melber, who is also MSNBC's chief legal correspondent, told Navarro: "You do realize these investigators can hear you when you talk on TV?"

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti took to Twitter to say, "It’s notable that Navarro couldn’t identify an impeachable offense committed by Biden."