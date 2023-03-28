‘We’re not gonna fix it’: TN Republican says Congress can do nothing to stop gun violence – calls for Christian ‘revival’

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) says there's nothing the 535 elected officials in the House and Senate can do to reduce gun violence and gun deaths.

"We're not gonna fix it," Congressman Burchett said on the steps of the Capitol.

"I don't see any role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly," he said in response to Monday's school mass shooting in Nashville, where three nine-year olds and three adults were shot to death by a shooter with two AR-15 style assault rifles and a handgun.

Instead of Congress enacting stricter gun laws, background checks, and a ban on assault weapons, Congressman Burchett said, "you've got to change people's hearts," as he called for a Christian revival.

"As a Christian, we talk about the church. I've said this many times, I think we really need a revival in this country."

Monday's shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian Elementary School was the 130th mass shooting this year in America, bringing the death toll from all gun violence across all causes to 9989, including 403 children 17 or younger, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Congressman Burchett is a member of the far-right Republican Study Committee, which has strong ties to the National Rifle Association (NRA).

On Monday, Burchett released a statement saying, "Kelly and I are praying for everyone at The Covenant School, especially the families of the shooting victims. No one should have to go through that kind of horrific event or lose a loved one like that. I'm so thankful to those brave folks who brought down the shooter and took care of the students and their families."

Earlier this month Rep. Burchett was one of 26 House Republicans on the Oversight Committee who refused to sign a simple two-sentence statement denouncing white supremacy.