Western Australian officials warn of catastrophic bushfire conditions
The blazes in Australia have destroyed more than 1,000 homes and scorched well over 5.5 million hectares STATE GOVERNMENT OF VICTORIA/AFP / Handout

(Reuters) - Western Australian officials warned on Saturday of forecast "extreme to catastrophic fire conditions" as a large bushfire burned out of control in the west of the country, forcing families to flee their homes. More than 2,300 hectares (8.9 square miles) have burnt over the past couple of days just west of the tourist town of Denmark, some 420 kilometres (261 miles) south of Perth, on Western Australia's south coast, fuelled by gusty winds and high temperatures. "Severe heatwave conditions and extreme to catastrophic fire dangers are forecast ... on Sunday," the Bureau of Meteorolog...