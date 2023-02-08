What we know and don't know about the Chinese balloon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S. military recovers its remnants from the ocean off the coast of South Carolina. Here's what we know, and don't know, about the balloon that has triggered a dramatic diplomatic dispute between the two powers: HOW BIG IS IT? The head of North American Aerospace Defence Command, General Glen VanHe...
After a banner year for pop music, Sunday's Grammy award show was quite the barnburner for pop culture discourse. Beyoncé fans decried the failure to award her groundbreaking "Renaissance" album the top award, while Harry Styles fans defended their man's acceptance speech. Twitter gossips enjoyed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez quarreling. Taylor Swift won something and, more importantly, had truly astounding earrings.
Oh yeah, and conservatives absolutely lost their minds in what may or may not be a sincere panic over a "Satanic ritual" performed by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, which was, in reality, a heavily stagecrafted performance of their hit song "Unholy."
Perhaps I'm overly cynical, but when people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweet stuff like, "The Grammy's featured Sam Smith's demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer," I'm disinclined to think the motivation is literal fear of the Prince of Darkness. After all, she made sure to include a grammatical mistake to maximize retweets and dunks from liberals. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., was definitely trolling in bad faith when he tweeted, "This…is…evil," while amplifying some right-wing pundit disingenuously claiming that "demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan." (If only it was incest porn, Cruz would be popping a "like" on it instead.) That said, it was funny watching Daily Wire host Matt Walsh screeching about how "leftism is Satanism," before going down a weird rabbit hole about "theological Satanism" and his totally imaginary taxonomy of Satanism.
As an attention-getting device, performative panic about Satan is always a winner.
As demonstrated by the hysterics over the Grammies, religious right leaders think they have an angle that will make them popular again: Playing the victim.
The Satanic panickers were rewarded this time with lots of reposting and amplification, though mostly from people laughing at these fools. (Still, in the right's trolling economy, negative attention is a valued asset.) But the whole display can't be written off only as a bunch of attention whores grabbing anything they can for engagement. For one thing, as is generally the case with any kind of Satanic panic, it's a cover for a deeper and more sinister agenda — in this case, stirring up right-wing hatred towards trans and nonbinary people like Petras and Smith. Even more, Republicans are going all out on this Satan nonsense as part of a larger and more serious effort by the religious right to make themselves relevant again.
Yep, the fundamentalists seem to think now is their chance to revive not just their political but their cultural power. They seem to believe they can revive their halcyon days of the Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush years when their magical thinking about everything from creationism to Satanic messages in heavy metal music had real cultural sway.
Make no mistake: In many ways, the Christian right is as powerful as they ever were, having captured both the Republican Party and much of the federal judiciary. The overturn of Roe v. Wade last June and the onslaught of draconian abortion bans at the state level is a testament to how decades of organizing gave the Christian right a level of political power far beyond their numbers in the larger American population.
Republicans are going all out on this Satan nonsense as part of a larger and more serious effort by the religious right to make themselves relevant again.
Still, the Roe overturn has also exposed a very real weakness in the religious right's future grip on power: Most Americans hate them.
In election after election, voters turn out — even in deep red states — to vote down abortion bans. Post-election data shows that a major reason Republicans underperformed expectations in the midterms is their association with religious right. Most Americans support reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights. They oppose the religion-driven efforts to ban books in school. It's arguable that one major reason Donald Trump won the 2016 election is that his personal lack of interest in Christianity lulled some voters into thinking he wouldn't be a big friend to fundamentalists. Instead, he gave the Christian right everything they wanted, including three Supreme Court judges. He then went on to lose the 2020 election.
As demonstrated by the hysterics over the Grammy's, however, religious right leaders think they have an angle that will make them popular again: Playing the victim. So they increasingly rely on false claims that having to live in the country with people who aren't like them makes conservative Christians an oppressed minority. The war on education being led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for example, heavily relies on this narrative. He and his supporters routinely frame modern books as a direct assault on their supposed right to live in a world unexposed to people or ideas they don't like. The right's protest movement against drag shows is more of the same, an attempt to flip the script and portray LGBTQ people as somehow an "invasive" force harming Christian conservatives.
In 2018, the far-right Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) tried this "Christians are the real victims" argument before the Supreme Court, in Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. The ADF argued that a baker who broke the law by refusing service to a gay couple was the "real" victim of discrimination, but failed to sway the court's majority. Now with three Trump appointees on the Supreme Court, they are trying again with a similar case arguing that "religious freedom" is under attack by anti-discrimination legislation. This time, the more conservative tilt to the court likely means they'll get a legal victory — but it certainly doesn't mean the plaintiffs will be seen as anything but mean-spirited homophobes by the public.
This whole "Christian conservatives are the real victims" argument is also about to get a big boost from House Republicans. Under the leadership of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the House Judiciary Committee plans to use subpoena power to push a conspiracy theory accusing the Joe Biden administration of "persecuting" conservative Christians. The main strategy will be amplifying false accusations that the Justice Department has been "spying" on Christian right activists who are pushing a pro-censorship agenda in schools.
As Greg Sargent of the Washington Post argues, however, this "woe is us" stance is unlikely to work as well as Christian conservatives hope. It's not just that most Americans reject the notion that federal agencies are biased against conservatives, he argues. It's that most people are repulsed by the "toxic atmosphere of threats and violence toward educators" that is being fueled by the religious right's book banning campaign. So Sargent recommends that Democrats lean into this, using Jordan's antics to remind voters of why they reject the war on teachers and librarians.
He is right. While the religious right had a surge of popularity during the George W. Bush years — remember the "purity ring" trend? — it's been in a dramatic decline for the past decade and a half. White Christians are now a minority of Americans, in no small part because right-wing politics and anti-science attitudes caused huge numbers of younger people to give up on organized religion entirely. Christian conservatives cry about how they're so oppressed, but it's unlikely to fool anyone. Abortion bans and protests against drag shows are just a reminder that the Christian right is the same as it always was: A bunch of busybodies and prudes who want to impose their sexual hang-ups on the rest of us.
The Grammy's tantrum is more of the same. Republicans can yell about Satan until they're red in the face, but all most people will hear is a bunch of jerks who using religion as a cover to steal your joy. Uptight prigs have never been less popular, and whining will not change that for the Christian right.
Peru reports hundreds of sea lion deaths due to bird flu
February 08, 2023
Peru said Tuesday that 585 sea lions and 55,000 wild birds have died of the H5N1 bird flu virus in recent weeks, the latest report on the disease's impacts.
Following the discovery of 55,000 dead birds in eight protected coastal areas, rangers found the bird flu that killed them had also claimed 585 sea lions in seven protected marine areas, the Sernanp natural areas protection agency said.
The dead birds included pelicans, various types of gulls, and penguins, the Sernanp said in a statement.
Laboratory tests also confirmed the presence of H5N1 in the dead sea lions, prompting the authorities to announce a "biological vigilance protocol."
For its part, Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service (SERFOR) urged people and their pets to avoid contact with sea lions and sea birds on the beach.
In December, Peruvian authorities culled 37,000 birds on a chicken farm over bird flu, following previous outbreaks that affected wildlife.
Killing infected birds is part of the usual protocol to control avian influenza outbreaks.
In November, the country declared a 180-day health alert after finding three cases of highly contagious H5N1 in pelicans.
According to the SENASA agricultural health agency, the disease is transmitted by migratory birds from North America.
Since late 2021 Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu, while North and South America are also experiencing severe outbreaks.
It is rare that bird flu jumps over into mammals -- and rarer still that humans catch the potentially deadly virus.
But the virus has recently been found in foxes and otters in Britain, a cat in France, and grizzly bears in Montana. All the mammals were suspected to have eaten infected birds.
© 2023 AFP
The Church of England will on Wednesday debate contentious plans enabling priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples, amid deep Anglican divisions over the issue in Britain and beyond.
Hundreds of members of the General Synod -- the Church's elected governing body, which meets two or three times a year -- will discuss and vote on the proposals unveiled last month by bishops.
There is no change to rules banning Anglican priests from officiating at weddings of same-sex couples. But under the proposals, they could offer "God's blessing" for civil marriages or civil partnerships in a church.
In an open letter, bishops also issued an unprecedented apology directly to LGBTQ people last month for the sometimes "hostile and homophobic response" they have faced in parishes.
The steps follow nearly six years of internal debate, but have sparked criticism from both those who support and oppose same-sex marriage, as global fractures within Anglicanism surface.
Jayne Ozanne, a Synod member and LGBTQ campaigner, issued a stinging condemnation of the belated apology.
"We've had years of apologies from our bishops but no action," she told AFP, ahead of Wednesday's five-hour scheduled debate.
"It's like an abusive relationship where someone keeps hitting you and then says 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry'.
"Until the discrimination and the abuse stop, we don't want to hear more empty words. We need action first."
'Broken fellowship'
But the conservative Church of England Evangelical Council has railed against the reforms.
It says they will create "further division and broken fellowship" within the Church, and "a greater tearing of the fabric of the worldwide Anglican Communion".
"We believe that the responsibility of the Church of England is to serve the nation by proclaiming the gospel, not by compromising with prevailing culture," it said in a statement last month.
The Church of England has been under political pressure to reform its approach to same-sex marriage ever since it became legal in England in 2013.
Although dozens of other countries have legalised same-sex unions, homosexuality remains banned in many parts of the world.
That includes in highly religious and conservative countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which help make up the Anglican Communion of 43 Churches in 165 countries.
It boasts around 85 million members, and is the third largest Christian communion after the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches.
'Passionately held differences'
A rift appears to have emerged between Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and some of these Anglican churches, which often support tougher curbs on the LGBTQ community rather than liberalizing existing doctrine.
"We have deep and passionately held differences," Welby conceded Monday as he opened the four-day Synod.
"But let us not fall into caricaturing those among us who don't agree with us as being those who are trying to construct their lives away from God. The evidence is far from that."
Welby went on to warn that "too many people, especially around sexuality, have heard the words of rejection that human tongues create".
Although the plans to be debated Wednesday afternoon do not change Church of England law, and so do not require formal Synod approval, members will vote on a motion of support and amendments put forward.
A rejection of the proposals could make it practically impossible for them to proceed.
The Church of England is not the only major Christian communion confronting major tensions on the issue, with the Catholic Church also plagued by divisions.
Pope Francis has stirred controversy with his relatively liberal attitude towards sexual orientation, which is at odds with the beliefs of many Catholic conservatives.
But the pope has also frustrated modernizers by sticking firmly to Catholic teaching that marriage is the union between a man and a woman.
© 2023 AFP
