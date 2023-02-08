What we know and don't know about the Chinese balloon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S. military recovers its remnants from the ocean off the coast of South Carolina. Here's what we know, and don't know, about the balloon that has triggered a dramatic diplomatic dispute between the two powers: HOW BIG IS IT? The head of North American Aerospace Defence Command, General Glen VanHe...