What will the planet look like in 50 years? Here's how climate scientists figure it out
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "There is no planet B" during a global youth climate action strike in Barcelona, Spain on Sept. 27, 2019, at the end of a global climate change week. - JOSEP LAGO/AFP/AFP/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Climate change scientists don't like to use the term "prediction." Rather, they're making "projections" about the future of the planet as sea levels rise, wildfires sweep the West and hurricanes become more ferocious. There's a good reason for that. In a world awash in misinformation — about medicine, politics and climate, and pretty much everything else — part of a scientist's job now involves teaching the public about how science works. Convincing the public to have faith in science means making precise, measured projects about the future. They've got to overcome the big...