What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ukraine stepped up its efforts to join NATO after Russia invaded last year, arguing that the security assurances given by Moscow, Washington and London when it relinquished its nuclear arsenal to Russia in 1994 were clearly worthless. While eastern European countries say some sort of a road map should be offered to Kyiv at a NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday, the United States and Germany are wary of any move that might take the alliance closer to war with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited NATO's expansion towards Russia's borders over the pas...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
The study of disinformation has emerged as a political lightning rod in the United States, with conservative advocates launching a sweeping legal offensive that researchers fighting falsehoods denounce as an intimidation campaign ahead of the 2024 election.
As next year's vote approaches, many US academics and think-tanks focused on disinformation research are facing lawsuits by right-wing groups and inquiries from a Republican-led congressional panel.
The researchers -- including from the Stanford Internet Observatory and the University of Washington -- have worked on contentious subjects, including false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines.
They are accused of colluding with the government to censor conservative speech online under the guise of fighting disinformation.
But the researchers deny those claims and say the bitter wrangle is seriously impacting their work, including efforts to raise funding.
Some researchers face subpoenas from the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee, demanding records including emails with government officials and social media platforms dating back to 2015, according to letters seen by AFP.
The analysts say the resource-draining requests and mounting legal costs are undermining the fight against disinformation, a problem that is likely to surge in the run up to next year's White House race.
"This is having a serious chilling effect on the work being done to research different forms of false and misleading information," one leading US researcher told AFP.
"Funding is being pulled and people are so tied up responding to requests for emails that the work has all but stopped for most people."
Coming on top of online trolling and threats of violence that disinformation researchers say they routinely face amid the hyperpolarized US political climate, the legal efforts amount to a "harassment tactic" that has taken a major toll on morale, another academic told AFP.
They were among four researchers who spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity, citing safety and legal concerns.
- 'Very troubling' -
"It's remarkable and very troubling that a congressional panel that purports to be investigating censorship is engaged in the intimidation of researchers," said Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.
"There's nothing at all nefarious about researchers studying online speech... The panel should withdraw its sweeping demands, which undermine the very freedoms it says it is trying to protect."
Last month, firebrand conservative lawmaker Jim Jordan, head of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Stanford University threatening legal action unless the school complies with a subpoena for records.
In a statement to AFP, Stanford University said it was "deeply concerned about ongoing efforts to chill freedom of inquiry and undermine legitimate and much needed academic research in the areas of misinformation and disinformation -- both at Stanford and across academia."
In May, America First Legal, an advocacy group led by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, filed a class-action lawsuit in Louisiana that he said was meant to strike at the heart of the "censorship-industrial complex."
Aside from academics from Stanford and the University of Washington, the group also sued researchers from the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council think-tank and the research group Graphika.
The plaintiffs in the case include Jim Hoft, founder of the far-right conspiracy website Gateway Pundit.
Stanford's researchers face another lawsuit filed in Texas by anti-vaccine advocates, who allege their social media posts were repeatedly flagged as misinformation or removed entirely as part of what it called mass censorship.
- 'Dirty tricks' -
Organizations that research disinformation dispute that they have the power to censor social media accounts and deny any collusion with government agencies.
But that argument appears to be the central premise of the House of Representatives committee led by Jordan, a Trump ally who did not respond to AFP's request for comment but has publicly accused such organizations of "censorship of disfavored speech."
Last month, a Jordan-led subcommittee on the "weaponization of the federal government" concluded in a report that a cybersecurity agency within the Department of Homeland Security had been mobilized to censor Americans in collusion with "Big Tech and disinformation partners."
Amid the sustained backlash, President Joe Biden's administration appears to have backed away from some of its efforts to counter disinformation.
For example, the State Department-backed National Endowment for Democracy (NED) recently said it will stop funding the London-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI). NED told US media its grant was meant to combat disinformation from authoritarian regimes, particularly China.
Many disinformation researchers view the backlash against them as a deliberate strategy before the 2024 election.
"If you want to get away with dirty tricks next year, you need to get rid of this space," one researcher told AFP.
"The goal is to ensure that no one is scrutinizing the playing field before the next election."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
It’s boom time in the Midwest for carbon dioxide pipelines — thanks to federal tax credits
July 05, 2023
Thousands of miles of carbon dioxide pipelines planned in the Midwest have been spurred, in part, by a major expansion of federal tax credits in Democrats’ 2022 climate law.
That could lead to billions of dollars per year in federal tax credits benefiting the powerful Midwest ethanol industry, even as the proposals create intense conflicts between developers and local landowners worried about pipelines on their property.
Some critics also say it’s going to be difficult to tell how much the federal government is spending on the tax credits and if they are really being earned by the companies claiming them. There are also questions about whether the pipelines will be that influential in removing carbon and slowing climate change.
The tax changes created incentives for larger-scale regional pipelines, Sasha Mackler, the executive director of the Center on Energy Policy at the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center, said.
Less than a year since Congress passed the law, the effect is hard to quantify, but the changes have generated huge interest in the nation’s ethanol-producing states, he said.
“It’s definitely created an enormous amount of enthusiasm and activity in the development community,” he said. “It’s very safe to say there’s been a significant uptick in commercial activity around carbon capture.”
Among the tax credits for various clean energy programs in the climate law, seen as the largest U.S. effort to date to address climate change, was a major expansion of tax credits for carbon sequestration, a technique of removing carbon emissions from industrial processes.
The 2022 law raised the credit from $50 to $85 per metric ton of carbon stored underground. It also extended a construction deadline and allowed for direct payment of the credit — making it simpler for companies to take advantage of — and made other changes that incentivized carbon storage.
Ethanol byproduct
Carbon dioxide is released during the fermentation process that’s part of ethanol production. That byproduct is a relatively pure — and easy-to-transport — form of carbon dioxide, compared with other industries.
Because the ethanol byproduct is easy to move, carbon sequestration in the industry has long been cheaper than in coal power plants, concrete manufacturing or other sectors.
The cost to ethanol producers of sequestration ranges from about $36 to $41 per metric ton, according to a report from the clean energy group Energy Futures Initiative, meaning the $50 tax credit was already profitable for the industry in most cases.
But costs varied on a case-by-case basis, depending on variables such as the length of a needed pipeline, Mackler said. The $85-per-ton credit provides even more of an incentive and makes more proposals profitable.
The expanded tax credits provide “a large economic opportunity” to retrofit or build new ethanol facilities with carbon capture in the Midwest, where plentiful corn crops helped create the center of domestic ethanol production, Joseph Hezir, executive vice president with Energy Futures Initiative, said in a late June event hosted by EFI and the environmental issues think tank Resources for the Future.
Producers may judge the potential benefits to outweigh the difficulties — including resistance from landowners opposed to pipeline construction — of building out carbon sequestration infrastructure, he said.
“Being able then to move that CO2 once you capture it to a place where you can sequester it is going to be a challenge,” Hezir said. “But the economics look promising and motivating enough for companies to want to begin to pursue that.”
While the full scope of the tax credit is hard to determine, the individual companies proposing carbon pipelines could see billions of dollars in annual tax benefits.
Summit Carbon Solutions, which has proposed a pipeline network that would connect 34 ethanol plants across Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota and deposit carbon dioxide in underground storage in North Dakota, says the project could permanently store 18 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
At $85 per ton, that would equal $1.5 billion per year from the sequestration tax credit.
Navigator CO2 Ventures, another company seeking permits to build pipelines across Iowa, estimates it could transport and store up to 15 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which would earn tax credits of $1.3 billion.
Transparency issues
In theory, climate scientists say incentivizing carbon capture is good policy. It’s one of several climate solutions that major economies like the United States must use in combination to reach international climate goals.
“To meet all of our global climate goals we need to both rapidly scale up renewable energy, but then we also have to deal with the legacy carbon that’s in the atmosphere,” said Daniel Sanchez, a professor studying bioenergy at the University of California-Berkeley. “We need all of these tools at our disposal in order to effectively decarbonize the transportation sector.”
But critics say it’s hard to tell in practice exactly how much taxpayer money has been spent on carbon sequestration credits — or if the credits are going to facilities that are successfully removing carbon.
Companies must meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards for underground carbon storage to qualify for the credit. But the agency and the Internal Revenue Service both lack the staffing to verify companies claiming the credits are earning them, said Jim Walsh, the policy director for the advocacy group Food and Water Watch, which opposes tax credits for carbon capture.
“These tax credits are shrouded in secrecy and ripe for corruption, with no ability for oversight by the public,” he said.
Carbon capture itself is not an effective strategy to address climate change, Walsh said. Pipelines and storage wells can leak carbon, but even without those problems, sequestration is a half-measure, he added.
“The only way that we’re going to address the climate crisis is to stop fossil fuel development and phase out fossil fuels quickly,” he said.
Carbon storage and other technologies that boost fossil fuel use are counter-productive, he said.
“That leaves us with a lot of solutions that are going to waste money while enriching powerful interests and undermining our ability to address the climate crisis in a meaningful way.”
Most climate scientists, though, say that carbon sequestration is part of a long-term solution.
The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change most recent report projected that reaching mid-century climate goals will require 6 gigatons of carbon dioxide sequestration.
Federal spending on carbon storage recognizes that the U.S. economy is largely fossil-fuel based, Mackler said.
“From a climate perspective, fossil fuels are not the problem,” he said. “The problem is emissions from fossil fuels. And so if we can develop a pathway for continuing to use at some scale, especially with the oil and the natural gas that we take advantage of to power our economy, if we can use them in a way that does not damage the climate, that’s fantastic.”
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Teamsters say contract talks have collapsed after UPS made 'unacceptable offer'
July 05, 2023
The Teamsters said Wednesday that high-stakes talks with UPS over a new contract for more than 340,000 workers have fallen apart after the company presented an offer that union negotiators deemed badly inadequate.
Following a marathon negotiating session that ran into the early hours of Wednesday morning, "UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members' needs," the Teamsters announced on social media.
"The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package," the union said. "UPS refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give."
Teamsters president Sean O'Brien countered that "this multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers—they just don't want to."
"UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road," said O'Brien.
Wednesday's development comes just weeks before the July 31 expiration of the current UPS-Teamsters contract. Last month, 97% of UPS workers represented by the Teamsters voted to authorize the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history if there's no acceptable contract deal in place by the end of July.
The Teamsters have touted significant tentative victories at the bargaining table in recent days, such as a deal with UPS to end a two-tiered wage system that left part-time workers earning significantly less than full-time employees.
But the union said late Tuesday that disputes remained over key economic issues, including wage increases.
"The UPS Teamsters contract covering more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers expires July 31. No additional negotiations are scheduled," the union emphasized on Wednesday. "The Teamsters have repeatedly made clear that UPS members will not work beyond the expiration of the current contract."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}