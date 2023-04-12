Where will California’s record snowpack melt into floods? It’s complicated
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After months of heavy rain across California and record snow in the southern Sierra Nevada, state officials warn that melting snow could turn into flooding as the state’s skies turn sunnier this spring and summer. The Tulare Lake and San Joaquin River basins, which already saw storm flooding this year, are of particular concern. But specific predictions remain elusive despite new forecast data, as water managers continue to crunch numbers. What’s clear is that runoff from melting snow could surge to dangerous levels with higher than expected temperatures, particularly in S...