‘Wherever God leads me’: Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn reveals his likely return to politics
Then- U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn, R- N.C., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021 in Dallas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn said he will likely return to politics someday and that he’s leaving the decision to God. Asked about his political future by The Charlotte Observer on Friday, the North Carolina Republican declined to say if those ambitions are for national or some other elected office. “Plans are open,” he said outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse after pleading guilty to having a loaded firearm in his carry-on at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on April 26, 2022. “I enjoy the position I’m in now,” Cawthorn said. “The world really is the oyster...