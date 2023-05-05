‘Wherever God leads me’: Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn reveals his likely return to politics

“He insults Miss Carroll, he calls her a whack job sick, a nut job even attacks and is disparaging of the attorney, the female attorney, that was questioning him saying that you wouldn't be on my list either, in the context of someone who we would want to be ‘involved with,’ put it that way,” Allen said, noting that Trump denies the allegations.

“It's just it's very raw. It's very graphic. It's very, it's you know, it's…very striking.”

Especially striking was a segment from the deposition in which an attorney representing Carroll reads the former president’s own words from the Access Hollywood tape.

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the (expletive),” attorney Roberta Kaplan asks Trump during the deposition.

“That’s what you say, correct?”

Trump replies: “Well historically that’s true with stars."

“It’s true, that they can grab women by the (expletive)?” Kaplan asks him.

“Well if you look over the last million years that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately,” Trump said.

Tur played the segment twice.

“It happens quickly, but realize he has just said ‘fortunately,’ when asked about the ability to grab women, he has said fortunately or unfortunately, what part of that is fortunate,” MSNBC legal analyst Laura Jarrett said.

Legal analyst Danny Cevallos appeared stunned hearing Trump, saying “as far as I know, for the first time doubling down on what he said in the Access Hollywood tape, whereas before he called it ‘locker room talk.’"

“He apparently believes every word that he said many years ago that was that were caught on tape. So, this I think is very troubling to see this on video. It's got to be terrific for the plaintiff.”

