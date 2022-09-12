White House: Invite for queen's funeral was for Bidens only

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The royal invitation sent to the White House to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral was for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden only, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

Her statement suggested Biden would not be assembling a U.S. delegation to attend the Sept. 19 funeral in London. He is to depart for London on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)