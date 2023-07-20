White House looks forward to hearing about Kissinger's China trip

By Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday expressed regret that Henry Kissinger was able to get more of an audience in Beijing than some sitting U.S. officials, after the former top diplomat held talks in China. Kissinger -- an architect of normalizing ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s as secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford -- was welcomed warmly as an "old friend" by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday amid efforts by Beijing and Washington to mend frayed ties. The ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Tell us what you know': Legal analyst says next Trump charge could be a warning to those around him
July 20, 2023
The next indictment Donald Trump faces, for alleged 2020 election misconduct, could be a warning to those in the former president's orbit, according to a legal analyst from MSNBC on Thursday.
Lisa Rubin appeared on MSNBC Thursday evening, and was asked about the timing of the purported indictment from Jack Smith.
"The former president has already received a target letter. But there are still witnesses who are testifying. What is going on? What does it tell you about the timing here?" the host asked.
Rubin replied, "In the last indictment from this office of the special counsel, there was a target letter sent to President Trump in mid-May. He was not indicted until June 8th. And we obviously know that, up through and including June 8th, there were witnesses that testified before the grand jury. It was that morning that I caught up with Stan Woodward, who, ironically, is also Will Russell's attorney escorting -- into that courthouse. So, it doesn't necessarily mean that both things can't be true. There can be witnesses scheduled, and we can still be barreling toward an indictment."
She added, "One other possibility is that the special counsel is preparing to indict former president Trump and a couple of people close to him, as they did in the records investigation, with Trump and Walt Nauta ... It may be that they are doing the exact reverse that you would expect in an investigation, particularly of this magnitude, but rather than first charge of the lowest level offenders and try to flip them, as you pursue the king pin, they are first going to pursue the king pin, especially because they're running out of time and, essentially, show everybody else, this is what we have. And if you want to avoid the same, now is a good time to come in and tell us what you know."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Right-wing school board revokes 'racial healing' resolution passed after George Floyd murder
July 20, 2023
A conservative school board in suburban St. Louis voted Thursday night to revoke an anti-racism resolution passed in the wake of 2020 protests over the murder of George Floyd, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The 5-2 vote by the Francis Howell School Board will require the removal from school hallways of a resolution that calls racism “a crisis that negatively impacts our students, our families, our community, and our staff,” the report said.
Here’s the rest of the resolution that has now been officially rescinded:
“We will promote racial healing, especially for our Black and brown students and families. We will no longer be silent. We are committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist system that honors and elevates all, but one that also specifically acknowledges the challenges faced by our Black and brown students and families.”
The conservatives were able to target that message by voting to rescind all resolutions 75 days after “a majority of current Board of Education members were not signatories to the resolution or did not otherwise vote to adopt the resolution.” But the racial-healing resolution is the only one affected.
The anti-racism resolution had been passed in August 2020, two months after 2,000 had marched in St. Charles County, where the school district is located, in support of Black students after Floyd was killed, the report said.
But that was followed by the election of the five right-wing school boards members in April 2022 and April 2023. And they were supported by a Republican-backed political action committee Francis Howell Families, according to the newspaper.
Here was that PAC’s version of racial justice, according to the report:
“In 2021, the committee described the anti-racism resolution as 'woke activism' and drafted an alternative 'against all acts of racial discrimination, including the act of promoting tenets of the racially-divisive Critical Race Theory, labels of white privilege, enforced equity of outcomes, identity politics, intersectionalism, and Marxism ... the Board hereby declares its commitment to establishing, supporting, and sustaining a culture of racial harmony and goodwill districtwide.”
A majority of public speakers at the board meeting supported keeping the resolution, according to the Post-Dispatch.
“You are set to scrub our buildings of a resolution that made our Black and brown families feel seen and heard,” said Francis Howell teacher Raquel Babb.
The St. Charles County branch of the NAACP said the organization plans to pursue a civil rights complaint against the district. The school district is one of the 10 largest in Missouri.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday directed state departments to investigate health risks associated with old lead-clad cables left by telecommunication companies.
The Wall Street Journal this month reported that telecom companies, including AT&T and Verizon Communications, had left toxic lead cables on poles, underwater and buried under ground across the U.S. including in New York.
The investigation is to better understand the inventory and ownership of such cables in New York, Hochul said.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}