White House push to fight impeachment 'lies' raises eyebrows
US President Joe Biden departs the White House en route for New York

Washington (AFP) - The White House is on an offensive to discredit the Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, directing the media to call out "disinformation" in unusual messaging that observers warn could backfire. The White House memo to the media came after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week opened a formal impeachment inquiry, citing corruption allegations against Biden as he bowed to pressure from his party's hardliners loyal to Donald Trump. The probe has thus far not turned up any concrete evidence to back the claim that the president financially benef...