White House says Fox 'cancelled' Biden Super Bowl interview

The White House on Friday accused Fox broadcasting corporation of canceling a pre-Super Bowl interview with President Joe Biden -- the latest chapter in the contentious relationship between Biden and Rupert Murdoch's media empire.

Biden, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, had been due to appear ahead of the game Sunday on Fox's Black-orientated streaming service.

"The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans," she tweeted.

"We've been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled."

The White House version of events contrasted with the network's assertion earlier this week that it was waiting for the Biden administration to respond to a request for an interview and that time was running out to make arrangements.

Game-day interviews with whichever broadcaster is airing the Super Bowl have become an on-and-off annual tradition, giving presidents a chance to speak live to huge audiences.

Biden gave interviews to NBC and CBS networks the previous two years.

However, Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, is being broadcast by Fox -- a network prominently featuring right-wing hosts and which was instrumental in Donald Trump's rise to power.

Although Fox is the most widely watched US news broadcaster, Biden has steered away from appearing on the network and has clashed publicly with the main White House correspondent Peter Doocy.