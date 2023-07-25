White House says it does not back Ukraine attacks inside Russia

By Jeff Mason and Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said it did not support Ukraine launching attacks inside Russia after two drones from Ukraine damaged buildings in Moscow earlier on Monday. "As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing. Russia vowed to take harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine, calling the two drone strikes, including one close to the Defence Ministry's headquarters, a brazen act of terror. "This is a war that Russia started. This is their war," Jean-...