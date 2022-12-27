Whitmer kidnap plot ringleader to be sentenced in federal court

"Kim and her friend laughed in shock in response. Not long after, the man returned to their table and asked, 'Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay sex with him?'" said the report. "After a brief exchange, Kim’s friend responded with sass and asked if he could take the man out to dinner. That’s when Kim realized the incident could escalate, and she repeatedly said, 'Stop.' The man responded by threatening to spit in their face.

"The pair tried to play it cool and ignore him, but the man later returned and referred to himself as a slave master before hurling a homophobic slur at Kim’s friend," said the report. "He then said, 'See you outside in a minute.'"

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Concerns growing' McCarthy has lost more GOP votes in bid to become House speaker

The man later came back and began harassing other nonwhite customers, Kim told reporters.

According to ABC 7 News, this may not have been the first such interaction Krah may have instigated. Another Asian-American local, Abigail Halili, told reporters that she and her siblings had encountered him in nearby Danville, where he shouted at them from his car to keep moving, called them "Filipino idiots," and "You probably sell cocaine. You're dealers."



