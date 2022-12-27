Whitmer kidnap plot ringleader to be sentenced in federal court

Adam Fox, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. - Kent County Jail/Kent County Jail/TNS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of two ringleaders in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court. Adam Fox, 39, was scheduled to appear in front of U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jonker for sentencing Tuesday, four months after he and codefendant Barry Croft were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction after their first trial ended up a hung jury and the acquittals of two codefendants. Croft also was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device. Their case is the largest domestic t...