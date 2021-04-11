Who is Jason Pirozzolo? Politically connected Florida surgeon reportedly tied to Matt Gaetz probe

<p>
“The current political climate is nasty, and I told Brian I don't think its fair for the recent media storm to take away from their missions," Dorworth explained in a tweet on Friday, referring to Brian Ballard, president of the lobbying firm.
Dorworth's biography and photo have since been scrubbed from the Ballard Partners website.
In a tweet last year, Gaetz and Dorworth were seen in a photo with Joel Greenberg, who is facing sex trafficking and dozens of other federal charges. He is expected to enter into a plea deal, his attorney has said.
Intelligence analyst Eric Garland pointed out that Ballard has been former President Donald Trump's "lobbyist of choice in Florida."
