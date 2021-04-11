Who is Jason Pirozzolo? Politically connected Florida surgeon reportedly tied to Matt Gaetz probe
Jason Pirozzolo during a meeting of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority on September 18, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jason Pirozzolo, a politically-connected Orlando hand surgeon who used to serve on the board of the agency that oversees Orlando International Airport, was named in a Wednesday night report by CBS News as a figure in the sex trafficking investigation targeting U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and former Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg. Citing unnamed sources, CBS News reported that Pirozzolo paid for travel, accommodations and female escorts on a trip to the Bahamas with Gaetz in late 2018 or early 2019. “Investigators are trying to determine if the escorts were illegally trafficked ...