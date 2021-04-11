Who is Jason Pirozzolo? Politically connected Florida surgeon reportedly tied to Matt Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has yet to be indicted for sex trafficking or possible campaign finance shenanigans but that hasn't stopped fellow Republicans in the Sunshine State from casting a covetous eye on the House seat he holds that is considered a safe seat for any aspiring GOP lawmaker.



According to a report from Politico, no fewer than eight possible candidates for the seat Gaetz now holds are having their names bandied about as his successor -- including conservative gadfly Laura Loomer who just lost a bid for a Florida House seat in the 2020 election.



As a sign that possible candidates are lining up in the belief that Gaetz won't survive the almost daily revelations about his involvement with young women, Politico is reporting that Florida Republicans are receiving robocalls asking who should replace him.



"Several Republican elected officials and others who live in the sprawling Panhandle district said they received a robo-call over the weekend asking voters if they thought Gaetz would step down due to his legal woes," the report states. "They were also asked about potential candidates — including Laura Loomer, the provocateur who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for a South Florida congressional seat last year."



On Gaetz defender pointed out that he has seen no indication that Gaetz might resign -- but quickly turned around and admitted he would consider running for the seat.



"The seat is not open. Congressman Gaetz isn't resigning," explained State Rep. Alex Andrade (R) of Pensacola. "If the seat became open at some point I would strongly consider it."



You can see the list of possible candidates and read more here.