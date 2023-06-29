Who is Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

(Reuters) -Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has flown into exile in Belarus under a deal that ended a brief mutiny by his Wagner fighters in Russia, as President Vladimir Putin praised his own army for averting a civil war. Following are some facts about the businessman and founder of the Wagner Group. * With aggressive PR, foul language and a frequent presence near the front lines, the shaven-headed Prigozhin is one of the most visible faces of the war, having recruited thousands of Russian prisoners to fight for Wagner and feuded openly with the defence ministry over military plans and ammu...
Federal judge blocks ban on gender-affirming care for Kentucky’s trans kids
June 29, 2023
A federal judge sided with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky Wednesday, temporarily blocking a section of a recently-passed state law that seeks to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender minors.
In his ruling, Judge David J. Hale said, “Based on the evidence submitted, the Court finds that the treatments barred by SB 150 are medically appropriate and necessary for some transgender children under the evidence-based standard of care accepted by all major medical organizations in the United States.”
Hale was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014.
“These drugs have a long history of safe use in minors for various conditions,” Hale continued. “It is undisputed that puberty-blockers and hormones are not given to prepubertal children with gender dysphoria.”
The ACLU filed to block Senate Bill 150 in early May. Later that month, the ACLU asked for a preliminary injunction to block part of the bill while the larger legal challenge plays out. The new law was to take effect Thursday.
The ACLU specifically took issue with the portion of the bill that prohibits health care providers from prescribing puberty blockers or hormones, performing surgeries like phalloplasty and vaginoplasty or hysterectomies and vasectomies on minors.
Transgender advocates have said such surgeries on minors already were not happening in Kentucky.
Kentucky’s first openly trans elected official, Rebecca Blankenship, said on a recent KET appearance that “every LGBT organization in the commonwealth said that we were absolutely fine with banning those sorts of surgeries for minors.”
“We might as well ban unicorn attacks, it makes no difference,” she said.
‘Misguided’ ruling versus ‘breath of air’
Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron called the ruling “misguided.” Cameron, who is running for governor, said in a statement that SB 150 is a “commonsense law that protects Kentucky children.”
“There is nothing ‘affirming’ about this dangerous approach to mental health,” Cameron said. “My office will continue to do everything in our power to defend this law passed by our elected representatives.”
Cameron’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, vetoed SB 150, but the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly easily overrode it.
Blankenship, the executive director of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, said in a joint statement with Michael Frazier, a lobbyist and government affairs director with Ban, that “puberty blockers and hormone therapy save lives.”
“A bill that would have wreaked havoc tomorrow was thwarted by the U.S. Constitution today,” Blankenship and Frazier said.
They reiterated the point that “sex reassignment surgeries for minors are perfectly appropriate and uncontested by every pro-LGBT organization in the commonwealth.”
Meanwhile, the Wednesday news, they said, “will be a breath of air for trans youth.”
In a statement, National Center for Lesbian Rights Legal Director Shannon Minter called the decision a “a huge relief for the families targeted by this unnecessary and harmful law.
The law, Minter said, “prevents doctors from doing their jobs and parents from making medical decisions for their own children.”
A controversial bill
A crowd protesting anti-trans legislation staged a “die in” on the Kentucky Capitol grounds on March 29, 2023. (Kentucky Lantern photo by Sarah Ladd)
During the 2023 legislative session, many rallied against the bill, which was part of a larger wave of anti-LGBTQ bills across the United States.
Protestors first asked legislators not to advance the bill. (It was originally House Bill 470 but in a last-minute move, was absorbed into the larger SB 150). Then, once it passed and Beshear vetoed it, they again asked lawmakers – unsuccessfully – to let the veto stand. Legislators easily overrode Beshear.
That last day, protesters shouted from the Senate gallery as the bill advanced in final passage. Some were removed from the gallery, and Kentucky State Police said 19 people were arrested.
Kentucky Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kentucky Lantern maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jamie Lucke for questions: info@kentuckylantern.com. Follow Kentucky Lantern on Facebook and Twitter.
A top adviser to Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has been identified as a key figure in the indictment against him for illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home, ABC News reported Wednesday.
Susie Wiles isn’t named in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment but is referred to as a “PAC representative” to who Trump is accused of showing a classified map, sources told the news outlet.
He is said to have shown her the map while discussing a military operation that Trump said “was not going well,” before adding that he “should not be showing the map” and warning her “not to get too close,” ABC reported.
Wiles, who ran Ron DeSantis’ two campaigns for governor, also led Trump’s Florida operation in 2016 and later became CEO to Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee, ABC reported.
She is one of a small group that's heading his 2024 presidential campaign and is considered one of his most trusted confidantes, ABC reported.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts in the indictment.
'Childish and stupid' Trump kept the documents so he could pretend to be president: Chris Christie
June 28, 2023
New reporting indicates that former President Donald Trump was using some of his illegal boxes of classified documents to try to get revenge on Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, with whom he bitterly fought in the waning days of his presidency.
But that's not the only reason, argues former GOP New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor and 2024 candidate for president, on CNN Wednesday evening. In Christie's view, Trump also kept the documents so he could play pretend that he was still in the White House.
"I don't think we've gotten your reaction to the audio of Trump talking to people about classified documents that didn't have security clearances," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "What went through your mind?"
"Sounds just like him," said Christie, who in earlier years was a Trump ally and even briefly ran his transition team in 2016. "The thing that struck me the most is that is what Donald Trump is like most of the time, constantly rationalizing his own bad behavior, justifying what he's doing at the very moment that he's doing it, even when he knows it's wrong, and showing off. He's the consummate show-off. And I think that's what that tape was, him showing off."
"People ask me, going all the way back to the time of the raid last year of Mar-a-Lago, why would he keep these documents?" Christie continued. "People are like, is he going to give them to a foreign government or sell them to somebody or blackmail people? You don't understand Donald Trump. It's just to show off. He wants to continue to act like he's president. He can't live with the fact that he's not. So, that's why he kept those documents. It seems childish and stupid, and it is, but that's the reason why in my view."
"You compared it to a child sticking their hand into a cookie jar," Collins pressed him.
"Yeah," said Christie. "I mean, look, he knows it's wrong, and he acknowledged that on the tape that you all got," said Christie. "You know, he says, look, this is classified. It's secret. You know, I could have declassified it when I was president, but I didn't. And now I can't have this. I can't show it to you. Well, you know, he knows these things are wrong, but he is like that child who tests the parent constantly, you know? And that is what is just so maddening about this. None of this had to happen."
Watch below or click the link.
Chris Christie says Trump hoarded documents to pretend he was still presidentyoutu.be
