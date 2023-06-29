Who is Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?

(Reuters) -Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has flown into exile in Belarus under a deal that ended a brief mutiny by his Wagner fighters in Russia, as President Vladimir Putin praised his own army for averting a civil war. Following are some facts about the businessman and founder of the Wagner Group. * With aggressive PR, foul language and a frequent presence near the front lines, the shaven-headed Prigozhin is one of the most visible faces of the war, having recruited thousands of Russian prisoners to fight for Wagner and feuded openly with the defence ministry over military plans and ammu...