WHO tracking new EG.5 coronavirus variant spreading in U.K. and U.S.
The World Health Organization (Reuters)

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization is currently tracking several coronavirus variants, including the EG.5 variant that is spreading in the U.S. and U.K., Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths," Tedros said, adding that the agency is publishing a risk evaluation report on it today.

