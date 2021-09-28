‘Who wants to tell him?’: Trump Jr. mocked for declaring the Second Amendment is ‘non-negotiable’ – even in Australia
Donald Trump, Jr. is being mocked after heralding the Second Amendment as "non-negotiable," even in Australia.

The former First Son of the disgraced former president responded to a video of police in Australia apparently handcuffing a man who appeared to be in a park smoking a cigarette and eating lunch. without wearing a face mask. While the argument of police overreach could easily be made, the details are unclear. The video was posted by a conservative opinion columnist who works for a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

"The Second Amendment is non-negotiable!!!" Trump Jr. tweeted, despite the video clearly mentioning "Melbourne," Australia's second-largest city, and police clearly wearing distinctive uniforms unlike American police uniforms. The clip has nothing to do with guns or the Second Amendment, and even if the incident had happened in the U.S., it still would have nothing to do with the Second Amendment.

Many are mocking him, but many MAGA acolytes went right along with his claim, while some others appeared to try to cover for him.

A selection of various responses: