'They're all dangerous': J6 investigator explains how to tell who might flip on Trump

January 6 investigator Tim Heaphy outlined on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" Friday how to make educated guesses about which of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election racketeering case will be likeliest to take a deal and flip on him.

This comes shortly after Chris Christie, a lawyer by training and one of the only GOP primary candidates going after Trump hard for his legal problems, told CNN's Dana Bash in an interview, "Co-defendants invariably will take a deal and cooperate against Donald Trump and that may happen in this matter, federal trials pending with folks who are indicted or unindicted co-conspirators. This is what the Republican Party is facing."

"I thought that was interesting and I wanted to ask you sort of, knowing the evidence knowing and the players in Georgia, I thought [Trump lawyer Ken] Chesebro might be a possible person Chris Christie is thinking of," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "I think Sidney Powell may be in the Mike Flynn category, that isn't or probably won't ever cooperate, but could you give us an — I know I'm asking you a hypothetical question — knowing some of these witnesses, look who's been charged in Georgia. Who do you think that most applies to? That most worries Trump?"

"Really, it's difficult to predict who will cooperate and who will not," said Heaphy. "I've been surprised in both directions through the years. Simply who you'd never expect, given their proximity to a more significant target of an investigation will make a decision to cooperate. Whereas others really far afield arguably, very little connection, will decide not to."

Heaphy proceeded to explain how to identify people who are most likely to flip.

"I mean, if you sort of look outward from proximity to the president, the people that are farthest away from him that have the least pre-existing connection, professional or personal affiliation are the ones conventional wisdom would say are most likely," said Heaphy. However, "They're all dangerous. They all have information that would be potentially useful to prosecutors and potentially lead to unfolding of the president, and ... Christie is right, in these investigations, everyone is making his or her own calculus whether or not it's in their interests to make a deal. I expect some will, and those sleepless nights Chris Christie talks about are likely to continue."

