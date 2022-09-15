Why a former US attorney’s allegations against Trump are far worse than initially thought

MSNBC News' Chris Hayes recently shed light on details that have emerged about former President Donald Trump's alleged abuse of power while in office.

On Wednesday, September 14, Hayes discussed a newly released book titled, "Holding the Line: Inside the Nation's Preeminent US Attorney's Office and its Battle with the Trump Justice Department." "Just when you thought it couldn`t be any worse than it looked," Hayes said.

The book, written by former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, includes a number of circumstances where the former president misused his level of authority for his own agenda.

During the broadcast, Hayes broke down incriminating details about the book and how Berman recounted what occurred during his time working for the Trump administration.

"Well, it was as bad as it looked. In fact, it was even worse," Hayes said. "I've had a lot of occasions to say that in the Trump years of American life, but this new example of Donald Trump`s misconduct in office is about as clear as it gets. It comes directly from the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, arguably the most powerful and active district in the entire country."

Hayes also explained how Berman noted that Trump and his Justice Department worked to use the Southern District for his own personal agenda and vendettas.

"For two and a half years, that man you see there, Geoffrey Berman, served in that role as the head of that district during the Trump administration. Berman has written a new book out today in which he details several instances when Donald Trump abused the power of the Department of Justice. As Berman told Rachel Maddow last night, Trump and his DOJ repeatedly tried to use the Southern District to protect his allies and punish his enemies."

Berman also shared his reason for publishing his account.

"I wanted people to understand the full scope of the outrageous and improper political interference by Trump`s Justice Department in the cases of the Southern District of New York that demonstrates what Trump is capable of and what he`s likely to do," Berman said. "And it also provides a frontline view of just how vulnerable our justice system is."

He continued, "Trump turned the department into his own personal law firm. He put in people who would do his bidding. And they would, you know, target Trump's political enemies and assist Trump's friends. And it was a disgrace."