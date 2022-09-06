Why are mortgage rates up but interest on your savings isn’t? What to know after Fed hikes
Online banks are likely to offer better interest on savings than brick-and-mortar institutions, but even those rates are nothing to write home about. - Wutthichai Luemuang/Dreamstime/TNS

Why are you getting virtually no interest on your savings? After all, mortgage interest rates are nearly twice as high as they were at the start of the year, thanks largely to the Federal Reserve’s decisions this year to increase its key rates. Yet the interest you’re getting on your CDs and other accounts could barely be more than one-fourth of 1%. What’s going on here? “The rates of CDs and other bank accounts reflected the costs of banks’ operations while the loan rates reflected banks’ revenues. To maximize their profits, banks would raise loan rates quickly and CD rates slowly,” said Tenp...