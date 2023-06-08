Why is a Cuban spy who was nabbed in the US and freed in a prisoner swap visiting Moscow?

“I was sort of scratching my head when we found out that today's witness was Taylor Budowich because he would seem to be one of those people who might have criminal exposure, depending on what he knew and when,” Rubin said Wednesday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

“Certainly, the fact that he consulted with Trump advisers and attorneys, who told him that the statement that the former president initially wanted to make was not one that was advisable, would suggest that, in fact, he was told at some point, in some way, ‘hey, look guy, he still has classified documents in his possession.’"

“And the fact that then he went out and made a number of statements to the press, designed to mislead or obfuscate, certainly would suggest Taylor Budowich might have exposure of his own. Obviously, that remains to be seen, but i think some of the witnesses that they might be looking at to bring in could also, like Taylor Budowich, have their own criminal exposure.”

Rubin also noted that Walt Nauta, a trusted Trump aide often described as the former president’s “Diet Coke Valet,” who isn’t believed to have yet testified before a grand jury, as another example of a witness who could have criminal exposure.

“One of the witnesses we haven't heard from yet, Walt Nauta, he’s a person we've talked a lot about as the chief mover of those boxes and someone who helped Trump sort of engineer the way in which he hid documents from the department. He too could be a witness here; he hasn't yet testified before a grand jury to the best of our understanding.”

