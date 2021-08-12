Why Stacey Abrams is giving out her phone number
In this photo from March 19, 2021, politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams arrives to meet with President Joe Biden at Emory University in Atlanta. - ERIC BARADAT/AFP/TNS

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams is giving out her phone number online. Well, sort of. The Georgia Democrat said Thursday she’s joining Community, a tech startup that helps high-profile figures and corporations communicate with a large audience through text messages. Abrams said she’ll team with Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group she started, to use Community to mobilize volunteers, recruit poll workers, encourage voter registration and rally against election restrictions. She’ll also leverage the app to promote two of her initiatives: A push for a federal voting rights expansion she calls Hot ...