Why was a Florida sea creature named for singer Jimmy Buffett? Researchers have a reason

Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band perform "Fins" during their concert at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 9, 2021. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS
You might think Jimmy Buffett has already been immortalized through his five decades of popular music and the business empire he has built since emerging from the Key West scene of the early-1970s. But a team of scientists, including a group from the University of Miami, has found another way to implant his name in Florida, where the Mississippi-born Buffett calls home. The team just named a newly discovered species they found in the watery depths of the Keys after the 76-year-old singer-songwriter. Meet Gnathia jimmybuffetti. That’s the new crustacean discovered and named by the international...