Why were two luxury cruise ships seized last week in the Bahamas?

By Michael Tedder The ships are operated by Crystal Cruises, a Miami-based company that is owned by Genting Hong Kong. The luxury cruise ships the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity were arrested on Friday in Freeport in the Bahamas, according to Cruise Law News. The ships are operated by Crystal Cruises, a Miami-based company that is owned by Genting Hong Kong. Why Were The Ships Seized?Last week a federal district court judge in Miami issued an arrest warrant for the Crystal Symphony, after fuel supplier Peninsula Petroleum Far East filed a lawsuit against Crystal Cruises “and sought the ...