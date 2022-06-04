Wildfire rages near Athens, threatens homes

ATHENS (Reuters) - A wildfire raged on the outskirts of Athens on Saturday, threatening homes and power lines, a fire brigade official said. Fanned by strong winds, the fire quickly spread across the slopes of Mount Hymettus which overlooks the Greek capital, sending thick clouds of smoke over the southern suburbs. Civil protection authorities started precautionary evacuations in some parts of the Voula and Glyfada regions about 20 kilometres from Athens centre. "The winds are very intense, we have damage in a few houses and some cars, no injuries," said the fire brigade official who declined ...