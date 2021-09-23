‘Will harm every American’: Trump blasted for telling GOP it’s ‘unpatriotic’ to not block Dems on debt he created

The former President of the United States, still the leader of the GOP and supposed "kingmaker" to any Republican desperate for his endorsement, is doing his best to undermine the Democrats and President Joe Biden, and he's being criticized for it.

In one of his many press releases that still do not admit he is a former president, Trump on Wednesday said it would be "foolish and unpatriotic" of Republicans to not use the debt ceiling as a tool against the Democrats' agenda, as he urged what could be economic catastrophe for the United States, should it default on its credit obligations and the government shut down.

As many have noted, raising the debt ceiling is to pay for the trillions of dollars in spending Trump signed into law.

"Republicans have no choice but to do what they have to do," he claimed, implying he wants to see them carry out a scorched-earth policy.

Trump also falsely claimed Democrats are "trying to inflict...horror" upon America's future.

He then called Democrats' voting rights legislation that will protect and expand the franchise, "the end of our democracy."

If the debt ceiling is not raised, ultimately, the federal government would default on its bills. What does that mean?

"If the U.S. government cannot pay its bills, millions of Americans would be affected," CBS News reports today. "Social Security payments would not go out; U.S. troops and federal civilian employees would not be paid. Veterans could see compensation or pension payments lapse. And millions of Americans on food assistance would see benefits stop."

Democratic Rep. Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands is warning if the GOP follows Trump's demands it "will harm every American."

Republicans are trying a dine and dash of historic proportions. Trump added 8 trillion dollars to the national debt. If the GOP careens toward default as we heal from COVID—it will harm every American. We will work raise the debt ceiling and avoid irreparable economic harm.

Trump's press release:

Trump endorses Senate Republicans playing hardball on the debt ceiling, says it's the “only powerful tool" they have: “Republicans have no choice but to do what they have to do." pic.twitter.com/wUVn8SWEvP

