Will Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation?

By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) - Just a month after King Charles is crowned at a ceremony not seen for seven decades, his younger son Prince Harry will make another historic appearance for the royals, this time in the witness box of a court as part of his war against the press. The fifth-in-line to the throne is due to give evidence at London's High Court as part of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over phone-hacking allegations - one of four cases he is pursuing against British tabloids. Since he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020...